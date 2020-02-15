IUS theatre department
Indiana University Southeast Theatre Department presents “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang, directed by Ashley Wallace. Dates for the show are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 21 and 22 and Feb. 28 and 29 at 8 p.m. and Sundays, Feb. 23 and March 1 at 2:30 p.m.
Middle-aged siblings Vanya and Sonia share a home in Bucks County, PA, where they bicker and complain about the circumstances of their lives. Suddenly, their movie-star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike. Old resentments flare up, eventually leading to threats to sell the house. Also on the scene are sassy maid Cassandra, who can predict the future, and a lovely young aspiring actress named Nina, whose prettiness somewhat worries the imperious Masha.
Tickets are $15 adults / $10 seniors / $7 students. The production will be in Robinson Theatre, Ogle Center. Ages: 16 and up. Running time, approximately two hours. All seats for Theatre Departments events are General Admission. To purchase tickets, call 812- 941-2525 or visit the Ogle Center website at www.oglecenter.com
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2515 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg, will sponsor Lenten fish frys at the St. Joe Hill Campus, Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3.
The menu will be fried fish, baked fish and shrimp dinners, $9 each. Cheese pizza will be sold at $1.50 per slice.
Baptist Health Floyd will host a free shoulder pain seminar on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-7 p.m. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialist Kris Abeln, MD will discuss the underlying causes of shoulder pain as well as the latest advancements and treatment options available.
The seminar will be held at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics, 2125 State St., Ste. 5, New Albany.
