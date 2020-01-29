Tobacco prevention info available at Green Tree Mall
In response to health concerns, Clark Memorial Health and the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition will host a booth at GreenTree Mall on Friday, Jan. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.
Representatives from Clark Memorial and the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition will be on hand to offer education about the use of e-cigarettes, JUUL and vaping including help with creating a plan to quit.
National and local news stories about deaths that may be associated with the use of e-cigarettes have surfaced this past year. The use of e-cigarettes often contain harmful ingredients including nicotine. Not only do they contain nicotine, but another ingredient known as Acrolein causes irreversible lung damage. Locally, both Clark Memorial and the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition are working to reduce the use of e-cigarettes and other harmful delivery devices.
For more information about the event at the GreenTree Mall, please call 812-283-2101 or if you are ready to quit call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
IUS theatre production begins Feb. 21
Indiana University Southeast Theatre Department will present “Vanya and Sonia and Marsh and Spike” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 21 and 22 and Feb. 28 and 29 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1 in Robinson Theatre at the Ogle Center on the IUS Campus, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Show for those 16 and older.
Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and $7 students
All seats for Theatre Departments events are General Admission. To purchase tickets, call 812-941-2525 or visit the Ogle Center website at www.oglecenter.com
NAHS band concert next month
New Albany High School Band will present Prism Concert 2020, 7 to 8 p.m., Feb. 20 at the school, 1020 Vincennes St., New Albany. The concert will feature several chamber groups performed by various sections of the high school band. Much like a prism breaks light into its component parts, the Prism Concert breaks the band program into its varied components.
Admission is free.
Date night at Fire Museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 723 Spring St., Jeffersonville. On Friday, Feb. 14, couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $6 per person for non-members and $3 per person for members.
