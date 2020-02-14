Weekend ramp closure begins Friday on I-65 at Memphis
The I-65 south bound exit ramp to Blue Lick Road at Memphis in Clark County (Exit 16) is scheduled to close at 8 p.m. Friday for ramp repairs. The ramp is expected to reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.
The I-65 north bound exit ramp at Memphis is scheduled to close for repairs the following Friday, Feb. 21, and will reopen early Monday, Feb. 24.
Motorists may utilize U.S. 31 as an alternate route to access Memphis/Blue Lick Road. Work schedules are subject to change and may be adjusted due to inclement weather.
IUS theatre performance Feb. 21-22
Indiana University Southeast Theatre Department will present “Vanya and Sonia and Marsh and Spike” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday,
Feb. 21 and 22 and Feb. 28 and 29 and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1 in Robinson Theatre at the Ogle Center on the IUS Campus, 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany. Show for those 16 and older.
Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and $7 students.
All seats for Theatre Departments events are General Admission. To purchase tickets, call 812-941-2525 or visit the Ogle Center website at www.oglecenter.com
IUS professor to speak at Carbegie
Dr. Kelly A. Ryan, Dean of the School of Social Sciences and Professor of History at Indiana University Southeast, will present Everyday Crimes: Social Violence and Civil Rights in Early America, a Lunch and Learn talk at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St., New Albany, on Tuesday from noon-1 p.m.
