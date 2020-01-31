Shoulder pain seminar Feb. 20
Baptist Health Floyd will host a free shoulder pain seminar on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-7 p.m. Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialist Kris Abeln, MD, will discuss the underlying causes of shoulder pain as well as the latest advancements and treatment options available.
The seminar will be held at Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics, 2125 State St., Ste. 5, New Albany.
The event is free, but seating is limited. Registration is required. Call 1-800-476-8723 to register or visit us online at BaptistHealthFloyd.com/Events.
SWCD annual meeting, dinner Monday
The Floyd County Soil & Water Conservation District annual meting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3, at Mount Saint Francis Retreat Center, 101 Mt. St. Francis Drive, Mt. St. Francis.
The event will feature a catered meal, barbecue with sides. Awards will be presented to the annual Conservation Steward of the Year and this year a Bicentennial Agriculture Heritage Award.
There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested by calling 812-945-9936.
Master Gardeners to meet
The Sunnyside Master Gardeners monthly meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Prosser School of Technology, 4202 Charlestown Road, New Albany. Guest speakers will be Becky and Mark Eberts, owners of New Creations Daylilies. They have been hybridizing daylilies since 2006, opened their business in 2008 and have 15 registered daylilies. The meeting is free and open to the public. Please bring your own reusable drinking container as SMG are making an effort to reduce plastic waste and will no longer be providing bottled water.
Reduce risk for heart disease
Be Heart Smart, a new heart health program developed through the Purdue School of Nursing, will help you reduce your risk for heart disease. Learn how to monitor your risks for heart disease and make simple changes to your daily routine that will improve your heart health. A heart-healthy cooking demonstration and food samples are included.
The class meets four times on Tuesdays, Feb. 18, 25, March 3 & 10, 2020 from 6 to 7:00 p.m., at the Purdue Technology Center, off Charlestown Road in New Albany (across from Kohl’sDepartment Store) in the Shine Conference Room.
Registration cost is $15 to cover class materials, recipe cards, and light refreshments. Get registration form at www.extension.purdue.edu/floyd or by calling the Floyd County Extension Office at 812-948-5470, by Feb. 13, 2020. For more information email Janet Steffens, Health Educator Purdue Extension Service, jsteffens@purdue.edu
