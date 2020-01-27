Hosparus hosting yard sale
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana is seeking items for its spring yard sale. Donations of clothing, furniture and household goods are being accepted Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization’s New Albany office, 502 Hausfeldt Lane. Hosparus Health cannot accept mattresses, televisions, computers, phones or other electronics.
Hundreds of gently used treasures will be up for grabs at bargain prices during the indoor yard sale that will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hausfeldt Lane location. Proceeds from this community event will go to Hosparus Health’s patient pet program and provide materials to make care pillows for patients and families in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties.
For more information, contact Vonya Gresham, volunteer manager, at vgresham@hosparus.org or 812-542-2809.
Teachers Got Talent event tonight
Come out to for the sixth annual Teachers Got Talent at New Albany High School on tonight at 7 in the school’s auditorium. Admission is $5 at the door and all proceeds benefit the NAHS Senior Awards Night Fund. Plan for a fun night of musical, comedic, and artistic talent both on-stage and in our teacher art gallery and bid on teacher produced work and donations from local businesses in our silent auction. We are excited to have NAHS alumnus, Jesse Ras from 106.9 Play as the host this year.
Friends book sale Saturday
Friends of the Floyd County Library will hold their 20th Annual Black History Month Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1. All books in the History Section, along with books by and about African Americans, will be discounted by 50 percent. All 14 episodes of ROOTS are selling on VHS tape for just $2.
In the Collectors Corner, we have everything Indiana from early history, geological surveys from the early 1900s, and High School yearbooks to basketball.
Black History is the theme in the children’s room as well from picture books to biographies to African-American history. Valentine’s Day books are also on display.
SIGS to meet Feb. 6
The Southern Indiana Genealogical Society (SIGS) will meet at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 6, at the Floyd County Library Auditorium, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany. Harrison County Genealogist and author Lynne Keasling will discuss "100 Years of Women Voting" and share discoveries she made about women while researching the 1922 Harrison County voter registrations. Storyteller Mandy Dick will outline the “Evolution of Education in America” from the colonial and frontier eras through 1960. A “meet and mingle” with light refreshments will begin at 6:15 p.m. For more information, please visit sigsweb.org or phone Donna Kepley Foster at 812-923-3492.
