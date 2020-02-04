Kindergarten Roundup open house
If you have a child that will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2020, he or she is eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2020-2021 school year. All families should pre-register incoming kindergarten students at their school’s Kindergarten Roundup open house between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. during the week of March 9-13. Parents need to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
DePauw Church hosting lunch
DePauw Church, 925 Vincennes St., New Albany, welcomes the community to join them for lunch on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu will include made to order grilled cheese, salad and assorted homemade soups with tea and coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 5-10 and free under 5.
Historical Society to meet
The February meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
Jerry Copas will present the program entitled: "French Lick and West Baden Springs," highlighting his most recently-released book from Arcadia Publishing. Jerry has held a longtime fascination with the colorful history of the French Lick-West Baden region, starting with his first encounter with the crumbling and deserted West Baden Hotel in the 1980s. Copas grew up in New Albany and has a degree in graphic arts. He is also a balloon pilot and owner and president of Images Aloft Ballooning, Inc.
The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
