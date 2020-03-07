Kindergarten Roundup begins March 9
If you have a child that will be 5 years old by Aug. 1, 2020, he or she is eligible to attend kindergarten during the 2020-2021 school year. We would like to ask that all families pre-register incoming kindergarten students at your school’s Kindergarten Roundup Open House or between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. during the week of March 9-13. You will need to bring the child’s birth certificate and immunization records.
Hosparus taking yard sale donations
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana is seeking items for its spring yard sale. Donations of clothing, furniture and household goods are being accepted Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization’s New Albany office, 502 Hausfeldt Lane. Hosparus Health cannot accept mattresses, televisions, computers, phones or other electronics.
Hundreds of gently used treasures will be up for grabs at bargain prices during the indoor yard sale that will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hausfeldt Lane location. Proceeds from this community event will go to Hosparus Health’s patient pet program and provide materials to make care pillows for patients and families in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties.
For more information, contact Vonya Gresham, volunteer manager, at vgresham@hosparus.org or 812-542-2809.
