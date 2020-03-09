Historical Society to meet
The March meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m., in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St.
David Ruckman will present the program entitled: "Concept in Historic Monumental Art." He has been an active title boundary surveyor for 47 years, holding LS Registrations in multiple states. He and Pat Kelley recently sculpted and set two hand carved 14-ton bison buffalo boundary stones on the Buffalo Trace in New Albany at the newly created Buffalo Art Park, now a State Historic Trail Site. Ruckman also created the sculpture of Lucy Higgs Nichols carved out of a 9-foot tall, 10-ton slab of Indiana Limestone located in the Underground Railroad Gardens, behind the Town Clock Church.
The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
Carnegie Center to come alive March 28
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring an action-packed art-making, live performances, special appearances, the Floyd County Library InstaLibrary, sports trivia, games, and much more on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The whole museum will come alive for this wonderful all ages experience inspired by the exhibition Boundary Breakers: Letty Walter and New Albany’s BPW Hoosiers Softball Team.
This is a family event with all invited to attend.
