'If these Walls Could Tell' at Second Baptist Church
"If These Walls Could Tell" will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Main St., in New Albany.
As part of the "If These Walls Could Tell" storytelling series, Indianapolis storyteller Celestine Bloomfield presents the restoration saga of New Albany’s Second Baptist Church, aka Town Clock Church. Tickets are $10. Second Baptist Church won the Cook Cup for Outstanding Restoration in 2018 for its transformation of the Underground Railroad landmark.
Historical Society to meet
The March meeting of the Floyd County Historical Society will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, in the Elsa Strassweg Auditorium of the Floyd County Public Library, 180 West Spring St. David Ruckman will present the program entitled "Concept in Historic Monumental Art." He has been an active title boundary surveyor for 47 years, holding LS Registrations in multiple states. He and Pat Kelley recently sculpted and set two hand carved 14-ton Bison Buffalo Boundary Stones on the Buffalo Trace in New Albany at the newly created Buffalo Art Park, now a State Historic Trail Site.
The program is free and open to the public. You can visit the society's website at FCHSIN.org for a complete schedule of meetings.
