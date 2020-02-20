Black History Month celebration at Floyd County Library
Experience a Black History Month celebration at the Floyd County Library on Friday, Feb. 21, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
This event will highlight African American inventors, scientists and engineers that have changed our world. Guests can enjoy free snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn, while visiting activity stations, including a slime station, a Make Your Own Invention station, a scavenger hunt, and an edible traffic light craft inspired by Garrett Morgan, an African American man who invented the traffic light.
This free event is for all ages and no registration is required. All guests will receive a coloring book about African American inventors.
There will also be a drawing for a chance to win a “Hidden Figures” book and other prizes.
Music and pancakes at Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Christian Church invites everyone to come and fellowship with sausage, pancakes and fruit on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Special music entertainment from Ann and Jim Applegate following the warm meal. The Applegates will be singing Gospel and Easter music.
The church is located at 6940 Chapel Hill Road. It is three miles north off U.S. 150 up Navilleton Road from Galena. Call 502-551-2143 for any questions.
WWII Round Table to meet
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m. Phil Bartel will talk about “The Battle of the Bulge.” All are invited to attend.
