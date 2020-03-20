NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Sheriff's Department dispatchers hope to soon be able to negotiate their own pay and benefits.
Sheriff Frank Loop presented an ordinance to the Floyd County Commissioners last week that would allow dispatchers to form a bargaining committee to serve as a "bargaining agent for the purpose of establishing salaries, wages, hours and conditions of employment for all communications employees." The committee would be similar to the jail corrections staff's committee.
In the past dispatchers' pay has been determined by what the sheriff puts in his yearly budget. Loop said the communications staff's pay recently increased from $38,000 to $41,000. However, it is getting harder to keep good employees since some area 911 dispatchers earn as much as $60,000 a year, he said.
Loop said in a recent EMS study, the county dispatchers received the highest mark.
"They are certainly our first responders when they answer that call," he said. "They do a very important job."
The commissioners did not take action on the ordinance but that is expected to come later.
The bargaining committee will include three communications officers, the commissioners will appoint one member and the Floyd County Council will appoint three members. Both the commissioners and council have to approve the ordinance.
In other commissioners' action:
• Work is expected to begin June 1 on a small section of Grant Line Road in front of the Blackberry Ridge entrance. The project will include taking out four feet of the hill to make it safer for motorists pulling out onto Grant Line Road from the Blackberry Ridge subdivision.
The work should be completed by July 31 so it won't interfere with the start of school. Grant Line Road will be closed near that area during the work.
