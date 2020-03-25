NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Democratic Party continues to accept applications for its 2020 academic scholarship for graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education. Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until April 17, 2020 to submit an application.
"Our party is deeply committed to education," Floyd County Democratic Party Chairman Adam Dickey said. "We see this scholarship as an extension of our commitment and an opportunity to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors."
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the Party's annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must currently reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade or vocational school. As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two letters of recommendation, provide high school transcript, and complete a two page essay.
Full details of the scholarship and the application process can be obtained on the Party's website at www.floyddems.org. For more information call 812-725-2020.
