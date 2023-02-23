The Floyd County Democratic Party has announced it will offer an academic scholarship to graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary education in 2023.
Individuals interested in applying for the non-renewable $1,000 scholarship have until Friday, March 31, 2023, to apply. “Public Education has always been a critical element in the preservation and growth of our Democracy,” said Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey. “Our party believes in the value of a strong education system and this scholarship, now in its fifth year, is an extension of our commitment to empower local students to continue their academic endeavors.”
The scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books, or meal plans. The recipient will be announced in May and will be recognized as part of the party’s annual FDR Legacy Gala in June.
“This scholarship offers students an opportunity to pursue their own advancement and, hopefully, help advance our community with their enrichment,” said Dickey. “It is one of many steps our party continues to take to address college and technical school affordability and make education more attainable for all citizens.”
To be eligible for the scholarship, individuals must now reside in Floyd County, have a Grade Point Average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale, and be accepted into a college, university, trade, or vocational school.
As part of the application process, individuals must also complete a scholarship application, present two mentor ratings, provide a high school transcript, and complete a two-page essay.
Dickey also expressed gratitude for the party’s scholarship committee, which continues to grow and develop the scholarship program.
“This opportunity wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our scholarship committee and the generous donations offered by our party patrons,” he said. “Democrats are working each and every day to make our community a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
Full details on the scholarship and the application process can be obtained on the party’s website at www.floyddems.org. Individuals can also contact Democratic Party Headquarters at 812-725-2020 to learn more information.
