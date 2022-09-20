NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Health Department has received information from the Indiana Department of Health that the Moderna bivalent vaccine is in short supply due to a delay in production nationally.
IDOH reports that no additional Moderna is expected to ship before Sept. 29. The FCHD had less than 100 doses of Moderna bivalent vaccine remaining Monday.
After the supply is exhausted, the FCHD will substitute Pfizer until more Moderna is available. Currently, there is no shortage of Pfizer vaccine. The Center for Disease Control [CDC] and the Federal Drug Agency [FDA] have previously approved the safety and efficacy of mixing the mRNA vaccines.
The FCHD will continue to provide walk-in COVID bivalent immunization weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be a drive-in clinic at Indiana University Southeast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Individuals can register for the drive-in clinic online at ourshot.in.gov.
The CDC strongly recommends the bivalent booster for everyone over 12 who has had the primary series and has not received a booster within two months. Please help us keep the rates of COVID low in our community by keeping your COVID immunity high.
Additionally, flu shots are now available at the FCHD and many retail providers. There is early data from the southern hemisphere indicating that the influenza outbreak may be more severe than usual this winter. Both influenza and COVID vaccinations are recommended by healthcare authorities.
For further information please contact the FCHD at 812-948-4726.
