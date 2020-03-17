NEW ALBANY — The Floyd County Library, Carnegie Center for Art & History and Galena Digital Branch, will all be closed until March 30.
The library board and Director Melissa Merida released a statement Monday night on the decision to close.
"The Board, Staff, and our Director do not take this decision lightly, with our weekly average of 8,000 circulation transactions by 4,500+ visitors, we feel it is the most responsible action to take," the statement reads.
To stay connected and updated on adjustments to the Library’s Response Plan, check its website www.floydlibrary.org. For email updates subscribe to the Library’s newsletter by completing the form on the bottom of the homepage. Digital resources are available 24/7.
Access Library Resources Digitally
The library’s digital services are available from anywhere providing a rich collection of free downloadable e-books, audio books, magazines, movies, and music. Providing free access to online learning resources including Lynda.com, Scholastic for youth, and Gale Courses. Over 70 databases of current and historical information are available remotely for use.
Library Cards
The library has lifted the in-person requirement for renewing expired library cards to allow access to digital resources. Patrons may email info@nafclibrary.org to have their cards expiration extended. Please note it may take up to 24-36 hours for a library staff member to respond depending on availability.
For individuals without a library card they may utilize digital resources by applying for an online borrower card. The library has provided all K-12 students in Floyd County with Digital Public Library cards for access through August.
Digital Resource Pins
The default setting for patron’s pin numbers are the last four digits of the telephone number on record when you sign up for your library card. If you need assistance with pin access email info@nafclibrary.org to have it reset.
Fine Free
The library is fine free and provides automatic renewal. Text and email alerts can be set up by emailing info@nafclibrary.org . Material in long-overdue status will not incur further fees. No new long overdue cases will be sent to collections recovery. The library will work with individuals who express hardship during this difficult time.
Returning Materials
While the library is closed please hold onto the materials as the book drops will not be collected. No fines will incur. The drop boxes will be locked beginning Wednesday, March 18 to officially stop returns until the library reopens.
Programs Transitioning to Digital
Following the CDC guidelines, the Library has suspended programs, events and room rentals/usage until the end of April, which at that point we will re-evaluate and update our plan for services. The Library’s programming options will transition to digital format. It is our hope to still provide outstanding, informative, and engaging programs for our community. Check our website often as we make this transition to see what exciting things are planned and what delivery platform will be used. We want to assure that the Library services you have come to value and treasure will still be available digitally when in person is not possible. Our staff is embracing this change as an opportunity to be creative with new ideas and possibilities to serve our community.
Access to Internet
We have extended our reach and available time of our wireless access, reaching our parking lots at all locations for use 24/7 for access without entering buildings.
