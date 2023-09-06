The Floyd County Library offers a variety of free computer classes each month, covering topics including computer basics, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and more. Learn the essential functions of computers, while developing skills in how to use popular software. These classes will take place at New Albany Central Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
September classes:
• Internet Browsing Basics: Sept 12 from 1-2 p.m.
• Mobile Device Basics: Sept. 14 from 1-2 p.m.
• Digital Literacy: Sept. 19 from 1-2 p.m.
• Basic Microsoft Word: Sept. 21 from 1-2 p.m.
• Basic Microsoft Excel: Sept. 26 from 1-2 p.m.
• Intermediate Microsoft Word: Sept. 28 from 1-2 p.m.
Registration is required. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com or by phone at 812-944-8464.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.