NEW ALBANY — While the Floyd County Library branches are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still several services residents can take advantage of through the library's website and Facebook page.
"We are trying to do as much as we can," Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida said.
Patrons can download books and services through the library's website. And for those who don't have a card, there are also steps to do that online.
Also during this pandemic, ancessitry.com is being offered free to card holders. Information can be obtained through floydlibrary.org.
Thanks to the Caesars Foundation, Lynda.com, which offers tutorials, is also free to card holders.
"We want people to keep learning during this time," Merida said. "We want people to take advantage of these services even though we don't see them face to face. People who visit our website will be amazed how many resources are available."
A spring reading program for kids is also being launched — Spring Into Reading — through the library's website. Participants will have to login to track the books they are reading in order to qualify for an award and prizes which will be mailed to them.
"We will mail them an award and activities. All kids like getting mail," Merida said.
Merida said safety precautions will be taken before prizes are mailed.
The library has also extended its Wi-Fi reach to its two parking lots — at both the downtown and Galena branches — so those who don't have it can drive to the lot and login free.
"We want them to know the library is still here kicking and we will get through this difficult time," Merida said.
The Carnegie Center is also providing videos on social media sites featuring Julie's Alphabet Art.
The library's book drops are closed during the pandemic and will reopen when the library is back in full service.
