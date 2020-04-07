NEW ALBANY – Tax bills for Floyd County property owners will arrive in mailboxes the second week of April. The scheduled mail date is April 9.
The first (spring) installment of 2020 taxes are due May 11 and the second (fall) installment will be due Nov. 10. Tax bills mailed in April includes coupons for the May and November payments, and this will be the only bill property owners will receive in 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 property taxes can be paid by the following methods:
1. Mail - with the envelope provided.
2. Drop Box - Located at the front entrance of the City-County Building and also the Sheriff's lobby. (No Cash).
3. Local Banks - German American, First Harrison and Stock Yards Bank with your tax coupon. Checks must be for the exact amount of tax due.
4. Online - www.govtechtaxpro.com. There is a convenience fee for credit card payment of 2.85% or a flat $3.95 for using a Visa debit. E-check is also available for $1 fee
The treasurer’s office is currently closed to the public until further notice.
For more questions 812-948-5477.
