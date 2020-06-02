Floyd County unopposed vote totals:

Governor

Republican-Eric Holcomb — 7,106

Democrat-Woody Myers — 6,091

U.S. Representative 9th District

Republican-Trey Hollingsworth — 6,917

State Representative District 70

Republican-Karen Engleman — 1,172

State Representative District 72

Republican-Ed Clere — 5,623

Democrat-Erica Lawrence — 5,557

Superior Court No. 1 Judge

Democrat-Matthew Lorch — 6,574

Superior Court No. 2 Judge

Republican-James Hancock — 6,499

Democrat-Chelsea Stanley — 6,153

Superior Court No. 3 Judge

Democrat-Maria Granger — 6,521

County Recorder

Republican-Lois Endris — 6,567

County Surveyor

Republican-Bill Gibson — 6,375

County Treasurer

Democrat-Rebecca Lang — 6,421

County Coroner

Democrat-Anthony Oxendine — 6,056

County Surveyor

Democrat-Jeffrey Mathewson — 6,097

Commissioner District 2

Democrat-Jeremy Shumate — 6,111

Commissioner District 3

Democrat-Thomas Lenfert — 6,142

County Council at-large

Democrats

Calle Janson — 4,924

Leslie Knable — 5,392

Brad Striegel — 5,392

