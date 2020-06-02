Floyd County unopposed vote totals:
Governor
Republican-Eric Holcomb — 7,106
Democrat-Woody Myers — 6,091
U.S. Representative 9th District
Republican-Trey Hollingsworth — 6,917
State Representative District 70
Republican-Karen Engleman — 1,172
State Representative District 72
Republican-Ed Clere — 5,623
Democrat-Erica Lawrence — 5,557
Superior Court No. 1 Judge
Democrat-Matthew Lorch — 6,574
Superior Court No. 2 Judge
Republican-James Hancock — 6,499
Democrat-Chelsea Stanley — 6,153
Superior Court No. 3 Judge
Democrat-Maria Granger — 6,521
County Recorder
Republican-Lois Endris — 6,567
County Surveyor
Republican-Bill Gibson — 6,375
County Treasurer
Democrat-Rebecca Lang — 6,421
County Coroner
Democrat-Anthony Oxendine — 6,056
County Surveyor
Democrat-Jeffrey Mathewson — 6,097
Commissioner District 2
Democrat-Jeremy Shumate — 6,111
Commissioner District 3
Democrat-Thomas Lenfert — 6,142
County Council at-large
Democrats
Calle Janson — 4,924
Leslie Knable — 5,392
Brad Striegel — 5,392
