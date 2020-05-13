Ten years after Gordon “Gordy” Klatt, MD, created the first Relay For Life, our own Floyd County community came together for our first relay. This inaugural event was at Scribner Middle School Aug. 17-18, 1996.
A committee of volunteers was formed to put the event together, and consisted largely of Floyd County cancer survivors. The committee wanted the event not only to raise money for the American Cancer Society, but also to be a celebration for cancer survivors and caregivers, as well as a time to remember those who lost their fight.
Louetta Combs and Becky Allee were among our first committee chairs. Becky recalled the football field at Scribner being full of tents and campsites with teams from all over our community. Some of the early teams represented businesses like Beech Mold and Tool, Floyd Memorial(now Baptist Health Floyd), Pillsbury and many more. There were also teams from family and friends of cancer survivors like Angels of Hope and Inch by Inch, as well as our churches and schools.
The Relay For Life started on a Friday afternoon and originally went until late morning on Saturday. The teams gathered and took turns walking the track around the football field, symbolizing the journey that cancer survivors take from diagnosis, through treatment and into survivorship.
From its inception, the committee wanted the event to be family-friendly. The first relay in 1996 had a hot air balloon tethered against the night sky and the New Albany firefighters brought a fire truck for the kids. There were more than 60 teams that first year! Having fun has always been a part of our relay event. Each year, between walking laps, the teams have enjoyed entertainment on the main stage and fun provided by the committee and other teams. We have enjoyed music at the Relay Idol competition as well as dance parties, obstacle courses, face painting, superheroes, and a petting zoo.
The Relay For Life has carried on despite all kinds of weather over the last 24 years. The event had to be moved indoors in 2004 and 2010 due to heavy rain and storms. In 2014, the event went on with colder temperatures and a soaking dew.
Some of the most special moments of our Floyd County Relay over the years have been celebrating with our cancer survivor honorees and remembering those who lost their battle in our “in memory of” ceremonies. Each person who relays, has s special reason for why he or she participates. Karen Keeler and her family have made the Floyd county Relay For Life a family affair. Their Memory Miles for Moe team was created in 2005 to honor their brother, Moe Hall, who passed away as a result of cancer in 1990. Over the years their team has grown and also honors their mother, who lost her battle. Their multi-generational family team hosts fundraisers all year long and they have their family reunion at the relay event.
Mary Kost, who is the current Indiana State Lead Ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, and has been a volunteer since 1998, said that she relays in memory of her mother-in-law. She said that every relay is special, kind of like your children. She also noted that our relay events are a testament to how a group of people can come together and make things happen. Seeing the difference our fundraising can make is amazing. The money, which is raised at Relay For Life events, is used to educate and support cancer prevention and early detection efforts along with supporting patients as they go through treatment. Over $4.9 billion dollars has been invested in research including new immunotherapies and targeted therapies, which are saving lives. Our Floyd County Relay has raised more than $3 million in this fight! This translates into more of our family, friends, and hometown neighbors living longer with new medications that come from these research dollars.
This year, our relay will be different due to Covid19, but we will still be relaying from our homes and neighborhoods. We are asking Floyd Countians to continue to fundraise online through our Facebook page or go to http://relayforlife.org/FloydIN to start their own fundraiser or donate to the event.
Our mission hasn’t changed. The challenges that our cancer patients endure have not changed. The perseverance that our survivors display hasn’t changed. Our friendships that we have made during years of relaying together are intact, as is our sense of strength in our survivors and the community who support them.
Dr. Klatt realized many years ago that he couldn’t do it alone. We can all make a difference and help to support the mission of a world free of cancer. Join us for Floyd County’s 24th Relay For Life on Friday, June 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. live from your homes on our Facebook page. We are Floyd county strong! To find out more, go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=96637
