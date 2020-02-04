NEW ALBANY – In November 2019, the Floyd Memorial Foundation kicked off the sixth annual New Albany-Floyd County Schools art contest for area elementary schools. More than 50 students from nine elementary schools participated in the contest through their art class supporting the theme, “Taking Care of Me.”
The illustrations have been on display in the hallway by the Floyd Memorial Foundation office at Baptist Health Floyd. Visitors, patients, associates, and the artists’ friends and families had the opportunity to vote for their favorite art piece through Dec. 31. A winner and runner-up were announced in January and recognized this week at their respective schools.
Rosa, a kindergartner at Fairmont Elementary School, was the overall winner at her school. Cohen, a second-grader at Slate Run Elementary School was the runner-up. Both received a monetary award from the Floyd Memorial Foundation and recognized for their achievement during their school assembly.
“We are so grateful to the art teachers for supporting this art contest every year. The art work that hangs in the hallway genuinely brings smiles to the faces of those who walk through hallway, including visitors and employees,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director, Floyd Memorial Foundation in a news release. “The imagination and creativity of these students is so inspiring.”
The original artwork has been returned to the artists but copies of each illustration will hang in the hallway by the Foundation office at the hospital throughout the year until the 2020 Art Contest this fall.
