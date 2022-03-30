FLOYDS KNOBS — The grills are hot and the ice cream is cold at a new eatery in Floyds Knobs.
For Southern Indiana business owners Irie Abreu and Alberto Papsodero, the hot dog joint, Swanky Franks, has been a long time coming.
The couple, owners of Amore Fine Italian Ristorante, don't have to go far for their new venture.
"Floyd Knobs is where we wanted to be at," Papsodero said. "Five years I've been riding past this building, like I want that corner, I want that corner."
The spot is now home to Swanky Franks, a venture that is now open every day from noon until 4 p.m. Those hours go until April 4 and the plan is to expand once more people are trained.
Customers can walk up to the window to order a hot dog with the fixings or soft-serve ice cream.
"I haven't seen a hot dog around here, not a hot dog like this," he said, while preparing lunch for customers earlier this week.
The hot dogs and brats come from a local vendor.
Ingredients are Indiana sourced, including the buns and relish. Other toppings are homemade.
"This is just the start for us, we want to add more things, and we want to finish the field and once they gravel it we will have a big parking lot," he said.
Menu items include the Floyd Central Frank, made with chili, New York cheddar, spicy ranch, onions, mustard and a Frito crunch. The "Feeling Irie," named after Abreu has smoked bacon, pineapple, onion and teriyaki sauce.
Swanky Franks also serves vanilla, chocolate and strawberry soft serve from New Albany's Meyer Ice Cream. A number of toppings and a variety of sundaes are also available.
Papsodero and Abreu are engaged. He's from New York and she grew up near Corydon.
In the past, Papsodero owned Cozza in downtown Jeffersonville, along with Big D's Smoking' Butt BBQ and Yo! Mamma's Pizza.
Abreu said she's thankful for the Southern Indiana community and its support.
"Especially out of COVID, it's really gracious for our customers with all of the support and all of the carryout," she said. "That was the hardest part the past two years, with the shutting down."
Swanky Franks is at 4865 Old Vincennes Road in Floyds Knobs.
