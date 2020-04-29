NEW ALBANY – On March 18, Floyd Memorial Foundation established two funds, the COVID-19 Emergency Fund and the Adopt-A-Unit Fund, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund support increasing medical and protective equipment supply needs at Baptist Health Floyd. The Adopt-A-Unit Fund supports staff members at Baptist Health Floyd, combining donations to provide a unit or department a complimentary meal from a local restaurant to boost their spirits during the current healthcare crisis. The outpouring of community assistance has been overwhelming and gratifying.
Over $45,000 has been raised for the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The Foundation received generous contributions from Samtec Cares and the Reminger Foundation along with individual and other corporate donations. These funds will directly support the urgent need for personal protective equipment such as masks, face shields, gowns and other essential medical resources to keep Baptist Health Floyd medical staff members and patients safe and protected, along with providing necessary resources for patients including medication and treatment.
The Adopt-A-Unit Fund donations are used to sponsor meals for various units and departments at Baptist Health Floyd. Donations are pooled together to purchase breakfast, lunch or dinner from local restaurants for hospital staff members. Donors may select a unit they would like to support, including a specific shift, or make a general donation to the Fund and the Foundation will schedule the meal. Since the origination of the fund, more than $17,000 has been donated to the Adopt-A-Unit Fund. Many meals have been purchased from local eateries for day and night shift hospital employees throughout the week and weekend.
Along with monetary donations, the Foundation has received a wide array of other donations including personal protective equipment, snacks, beverages, desserts, packaged meals, headbands to support masks, and notes and cards of encouragement for staff members.
“The many avenues of community support coming through the Foundation for our staff members at Baptist Health Floyd has been tremendous,” Meredith Lambe, Floyd Memorial Foundation executive director, said in a news release. “It has certainly helped them get through some very challenging days, giving them encouragement and a reason to smile, knowing their community appreciates them. During this current global crisis, our healthcare workers and hospitals are more essential than ever. It’s apparent our community recognizes this.”
“Our team feels a duty to provide skillful, compassionate care to the members of this community at all times, including throughout this pandemic. The support from our community has made us feel so appreciated for what we do and helps us get through the rough shifts. But really, we are just doing our job,” Karen Bentfield, nurse manager, Cardiovascular Care Unit at Baptist Health Floyd, said in the release.
The Foundation continues to receive donations for both funds to support the ongoing COVID-19 needs at Baptist Health Floyd. For more information about these funds and how to make a donation, please visit www.FloydFoundation.org or contact the Floyd Memorial Foundation at 812.949.5519.
