The News and Tribune is publishing a daily list of food pantries and free services offered to people in need of help during the coronavirus pandemic. If you know of additional free assistance available, please email details to brenda.dorman@newsandtribune.com. Below are Wednesday's additions to the pantry list. For the full list, go to www.newsandtribune.com
NEW ALBANY
• Help for service industry workers
Pints & Union, a downtown New Albany pub, is part of a national initiative offering relief to service industry workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pints & Union is among 19 restaurants across the country partnering with the Louisville-based LEE Initiative for its Restaurant Workers Relief Program. With the help of grants and community donations, the New Albany restaurant is providing free groceries each week to local restaurant workers in Southern Indiana who have been laid off or faced a major reduction in hours and/or pay.
Groceries available for pickup on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pints & Union, 114 E. Market St. Be sure to take a photo ID and recent paystub.
Pull your vehicle into alley beside Pints & Union, park near open door, only take a feminine hygiene bag if you or someone in family needs one and only approach table to pick up bag/box of groceries after volunteer has re-entered building. No one except volunteers allowed in the building.
• Floyd County pet food assistant
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League is sponsoring a Pet Food Assistance Program for those in need of help to buy pet food. If you are a Floyd County resident and struggling to purchase pet food, the Animal Rescue League will provide a $25 gift card to be used at Feeders Supply stores. Must be used to purchase pet food only and one gift card per.
The Floyd County Animal Rescue League relies on donations from the community. For more information call 812-949-9099 or email: events@floydcountyanimals.org.
CLARK, FLOYD AND HARRISON
On the third Saturday of each month, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in New Albany helps meet the nutritional needs of what The Rev. Mark Feather said are “God’s furry, four-footed creatures” for residents living in Clark, Floyd or Harrison counties.
Dog and cat food along with cat litter are provided free to those who qualify. To receive the food, a person must show identification on arrival at the church, 1015 E. Main St., and fill out an application through Hope Southern Indiana.
The church pays for the pet food, but it does accept donations. Donated food packages must be unopened. Dry and canned food is available for cats and dogs. Additional food is provided to those with multiple pets.
Precautions are taken to ensure social distancing and safety guidelines are followed. For more information, go to the website stpaulna.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.