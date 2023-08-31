ServSafe Food Manager 1-Day Class and Exam will be Friday, Sept. 8 at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., in the Shine Meeting Room on the second floor.

Check-in is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exam follows the class. To register online, go to https://cvent.me/0xllde. The cost is $165 for class, exam, and manual.

Manual and exam is $115, and exam only is $65. Registration deadline is is today, Friday, Sept. 1,  This is the last Floyd County ServSafe class before Harvest Homecoming. Register today.

