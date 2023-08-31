ServSafe Food Manager 1-Day Class and Exam will be Friday, Sept. 8 at the Purdue Extension Office, 3000 Technology Ave., in the Shine Meeting Room on the second floor.
Check-in is from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and the class is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exam follows the class. To register online, go to https://cvent.me/0xllde. The cost is $165 for class, exam, and manual.
Manual and exam is $115, and exam only is $65. Registration deadline is is today, Friday, Sept. 1, This is the last Floyd County ServSafe class before Harvest Homecoming. Register today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.