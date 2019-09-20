Week 5 of the season kicks off tonight. Highlighting the slate is a Hoosier Hills Conference matchup between Jeffersonville and Floyd Central in the Knobs, as well as the Clark County battle between Providence and Charlestown at Reis Field.

JEFFERSONVILLE AT FLOYD CENTRAL

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Weigleb Stadium.

• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.

• RECORDS: Jeffersonville 1-3, 1-2 in Hoosier Hills Conference; Floyd Central 3-1, 1-0.

• COACHES: Jeffersonville — Isaac Parker (1-3 in 1st year); Floyd Central — James Bragg (8-6 in 2nd year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Jeffersonville 23-16.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 14, 2018 — Floyd Central 23, Jeffersonville 0: Tristan Polk threw a pair of fourth-quarter TD passes to break open a close game as the Highlanders shut out former coach Brian Glesing.

• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Red Devils look to bounce back from last week's 47-7 loss at Columbus East. ... Jeff is averaging 11.3 points per game in its three losses. ... The Highlanders look for their fourth consecutive win this season and their four straight win over Jeff. ... In four games Floyd junior RB Wenkers Wright has run for 1,001 yards. His average of 250 rushing yards per game leads the state.

• BRAGG SAYS: "Defensively, we must get penetration with our defensive line and make Jeffersonville run East to West. Offensively, we must throw the ball. Catch first then run. Jeffersonville runs many fronts, linemen must communicate up front."

PROVIDENCE AT CHARLESTOWN

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Reis Field.

• RECORDS: Providence 2-2, Charlestown 2-2.

• COACHES: Providence — Larry Denison (50-43 in 9th year); Charlestown — Jason Hawkins (89-36 in 12th year, 95-49 in 14th year overall).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Providence 15-6.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 14, 2018 — Providence 28, Charlestown 14: Kaden Williams rushed for 138 yards and a TD while Kevin Smith ran for 71 yards and two more scores in the Pioneers' victory. Providence's defense, meanwhile, limited Pirates star RB Marion Lukes to a season-low 58 yards.

• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Pioneers look to build off of last week's win over Clarksville. ... Colin Flake leads the Providence rushing attack with 287 yards and four TDs on 55 carries while Jeremy Gettelfinger has gained 235 yars and a TD on 35 rushes. Senior LB Alec Fougerousse paces the Pioneers with 23 tackles, while Gettelfinger and Bishop Edwards have 21 apiece. ... Charlestown looks to carry the momentum of back-to-back wins over Clarksville and North Harrison. ... Lukes comes in averaging 162.5 rushing yards per game. Junior safety Deke Brown leads the defense with 37 total tackles, while Bo Braunecker has 31, including nine for losses.

• HAWKINS SAYS: "We look forward to the opportunity to play a very hard-nosed, well-disciplined football team. We feel like we have gotten better every week and would like to see that on Friday night."

• DENISON SAYS: "We will have a very tough challenge trying to limit Lukes' opportunities. He is very explosive and can take over a game at any time. We must control the ball and keep the Charlestown offense off of the field."

SILVER CREEK AT SCOTTSBURG

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Scottsburg.

• RECORDS: Silver Creek 4-0, 3-0 in Mid-Southern Conference; Scottsburg 2-2, 2-2.

• COACHES: Silver Creek — Dave Papenhaus (4-0 in 1st year); Scottsburg — Kyle Mullins (12-26 in 6th year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Silver Creek 5-0.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 19, 2018 — Silver Creek 55, Scottsburg 21: Dragons QB Josh Landers ran for 115 yards and three TDs and also threw for another touchdown in Silver Creek's blowout victory in the opening round of the sectional.

• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Dragons look for the second 4-0 start in three years. ... Ben Landers will get his second straight start at QB due to the ankle injury to Dylan Meyers. ... Easton Messer tops a very balanced rushing attack with 175 yards and four TDs. Heath Knight has 159 yards and a score while Landers has run for 117 yards and two TDs. ... The Warriors are coming off a 26-20 triple-overtime victory at Corydon Central. ... Scottsburg averages 187 rushing yards per game. Sophomore Traven Crawford tops the team with 268 rushing yards and four TDs while senior Jeremy Beswick has run for 204 yards and a TD.

• PAPENHAUS SAYS: "Scottsburg is a very well-coached team that has a tremendous amount of size. Our defense will be challenged with their power run game. They are aggressive on defense, and present challenges to our offense in several ways."

COLUMBUS EAST AT NEW ALBANY

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Buerk Field.

• RADIO: WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM.

• RECORDS: Columbus East 2-2, 1-0; New Albany 1-3, 0-2.

• COACHES: Columbus East — Bob Gaddis (199-39 in 19th year at East, 317-139 in 41st year overall).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Columbus East 19-4.

• LAST MEETING: Oct. 19, 2018 — Columbus East 31, New Albany 16: Cole Gilley passed for a pair of TDs and Mark McDonald ran for 125 yards and a touchdown as the Olympians ousted the Bulldogs from the postseason.

• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Olympians are coming off last Friday's 47-7 win over Jeffersonville. ... Gaddis is searching for his 200th win at East. ... The Olympians have won 17 in a row against the Bulldogs. New Albany's last win in the series was a 35-0 triumph in September of 2002. ... Sophomore RB Myles Johnson leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 360 yards and two TDs on 66 carries. Sophomore QB-RB Kyondre Winford is second on the squad with 268 rushing yards and two TDs. Sophomore Derell Simmons has throw for 317 yards while splitting time at QB with Winford. Senior Malachai Peters has seven receptions for 187 yards and a TD while DeJon Winburn has 13 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

• COOLEY SAYS: "It will be a great test for our kids, East is as solid of a team that we’ve played. We’re going to have to execute well in all three phases of the game."

SALEM AT CLARKSVILLE

• TIME: 7 p.m.

• LOCATION: Clarksville.

• RECORDS: Salem 2-2, 2-2 in MSC; Clarksville 1-3, 1-2.

• COACHES: Salem — R.J. Hartsfield (32-34 in 7th year); Clarksville — Justin Boser (1-13 in 2nd year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Salem 21-15.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 14, 2018 — Salem 53, Clarksville 13: The Lions rolled to a 40-point win over the Generals.

• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: The Lions are coming off a 32-21 loss to Brownstown Central. ... Clarksville's last win over Salem was a 26-17 triumph on Sept. 19, 2014. The Generals lost the following week to Silver Creek to begin the 46-game losing streak they ended earlier this season. ... The Generals look to rebound from back-to-back losses to Charlestown and Providence. ... Junior QB Keyshawn Minor has thrown for 654 yards and seven TDs while rushing for 193 yards and three more scores. Junior RB-WR Dae'von Fuqua, who didn't play in last week's loss to Providence due to an unspecified violation of teams rules, returns to the field tonight. He tops the team with 281 rushing yards. He also has four catches for 186 yards and two TDs. Freshman Robert Lamar is third on the team in rushing (164 yards) and has 11 receptions for 209 yards and three TDs.

• BOSER SAYS: "We need to stop hurting ourselves. The first two weeks we played together and didn't let live-ball penalties hurt us. Live-ball penalties are a part of the game and it's how you respond to that adversity that determines if you succeed or not. Last week we had two big plays called back due to a penalty and we did not respond well after those penalties. This week we need to limit our turnovers, respond to in-game adversity and create turnovers. Salem is a sound football team. Therefore we need to limit our mistakes. We must be able to put pressure on their QB, whether he is running or throwing the ball. Offensively we need to get back to our balanced attack and take advantage of the opportunities to score."

JASONVILLE COMMUNITY AT ROCK CREEK

• TIME: 7:30 p.m.

• LOCATION: Woehrle Field.

• RECORDS: Rock Creek 1-3.

• COACHES: Rock Creek — Josh Caldwell (1-3 in 1st year).

• SERIES LAST 35 YEARS: Rock Creek 2-0.

• LAST MEETING: Sept. 14, 2018 — Rock Creek 67, Jasonville Community 0: Johnathon Browning returned a pair of punts for touchdowns — including one for 99 yards — in the Lions' lopsided victory.

• NEWS, NOTES & STORYLINES: On their Homecoming, the Lions look to bounce back from last week's disappointing 38-36 loss to Crawford County in which they led 30-6 at halftime. ... Senior QB Johnathon Browning has thrown for 418 yards and six TDs while rushing for 375 yards and another TD. Senior WR Luis Corrales has 12 receptions for 298 yards and five TDs. Kendrick Payton tops the team with 30 tackles, including four sacks. Corrales is second with 28 stops.

• CALDWELL SAYS: "We are looking to get back on the winning side of things after an extremely disappointing loss last week. I believe we are a much better team than our record indicates and we are ready to start showing that."