HANOVER, Ind. (WAVE) — A Louisville Metro Department of Corrections escapee is back behind bars after two weeks on the run.
Anthony Martinez broke out of LMDC on Sept. 29.
State and federal investigators from Indiana came close to catching Martinez on Thursday in Scott County, but he fled on foot into an area of thick brush and they lost him.
Martinez was spotted again by Madison police officers in a wooded area near a church in Hanover, a Facebook post on the department’s page revealed. He was chased to a CVS Pharmacy, tased, and taken into custody.
He was released to the custody of U.S. Marshals.
Martinez was originally in custody after reportedly being involved in a string of robberies in Indiana and Kentucky.
