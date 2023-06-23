With the NBA Draft concluded, the next big date on the calendar is Friday, June 30.
That’s when the NBA free agency negotiation period begins, and Southern Indiana basketball fans will especially be interested in the fate of former New Albany star Romeo Langford.
Langford completed his fourth NBA season this year, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs. For the season, Langford averaged 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.6 minutes while starting 21 of 43 games. He shot 46.7% from the field, including 26.2% from 3-point range, and 69.6% from the free throw line.
The Spurs finished the season 22-60, which tied Houston for the worst record in the Western Conference
The Spurs won the NBA Lottery and drafted Victor Wembanyama with the first pick Thursday night. Wembanyama is widely considered to be a generational player, and fans could soon see him in action as the Spurs are set to play on July 3 against the Charlotte Hornets in the California Classic, the opening tournament of the NBA Summer League.
Jeremy Brener of Sports Illustrated, who covers the Spurs, recently wrote about the prospects of San Antonio resigning Langford. The Spurs could make Langford a restricted free agent by submitted a $7.7 million qualifying offer, but Brener and The Athletic suggested that scenario would be unlikely and that the former New Albany star and state champion could be headed toward a league minimum deal.
“The conundrum Langford presents is that he exudes a lot of potential, but even after just a year in San Antonio and four seasons under his belt, it appears that time has passed him by if the Spurs and other teams favor players with a little more youth and upside,” Brener wrote on June 15 at www.si.com.
Langford, 23, is rated as the 16th-best free agent small forward heading into the summer negotiation period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.