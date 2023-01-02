STATEHOUSE – State Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) has been appointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) to serve on the Indiana State Budget Committee.
The committee facilitates the revenue forecasting, budget development and budget implementation processes and evaluates the fiscal and policy impacts of legislative proposals to help ensure well-supported fiscal decision-making from lawmakers during the legislative session.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to better serve constituents, the Senate Republican caucus and our great state with this appointment to the Indiana State Budget Committee," Garten said. "The committee’s careful consideration of budget requests from state agencies is vital to the General Assembly’s passage of a balanced budget, and my service will ensure hardworking Hoosiers have a voice in the details of the fiscal process. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the committee to evaluate these proposals and engage in important conversations to keep our great state on sound fiscal footing."
In addition, Garten will serve as a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations for the third year.
"My membership on both the Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Indiana State Budget Committee puts me in a unique position to ensure fiscally conservative ideas are at the forefront and that our state government is constantly reminded that it exists to serve Hoosiers – not the other way around,” Garten said. "I am confident my years of service on the Senate Committee on Appropriations will prove useful to the Indiana State Budget Committee and contribute to sound policy decisions that will benefit the people of Indiana."
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 22. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 9.
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
