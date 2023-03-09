INDIANAPOLIS – State Sen. Chris Garten, R-Charlestown, welcomed the following local students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in February.
· Allison Antz, from Sellersburg, attends Silver Creek High School
· Chase Colvin, from Sellersburg, attends Manual High School
· Reagan Lanum, from Jeffersonville, attends Christian Academy of Indiana
"During the legislative session, one of my favorite parts of the day is meeting Senate pages from my district," Garten said.
Paging for the Indiana Senate is a great opportunity for students to meet the Senator from their district and learn about state government. Senate pages are able to tour the House and Senate chambers, Supreme Court and Governor's Office.
"The opportunity to observe the legislative session up close and watch how bills turn into laws is truly special," Garten said. "I highly encourage students to page with the Senate and I commend those who took time out of their day to civically engage at the Statehouse."
Students in grades six through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session. Groups serve on Wednesdays.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
