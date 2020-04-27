As with everything else during this quarantine period due to the COVID 19 virus, genealogical societies are planning their normal events but most are canceled as the event draws near.
The best way to keep up with any possible workshops that you do not want to miss is to check that society’s website where the most current information is posted. Some groups may even consider virtual webinars as we go forward. Even though many groups offer free attendance for workshops, some virtual offerings may be limited to actual society members.
Because of this time of quarantine, Genealogical Publishing Company is offering a special treat for genealogists — 750 eBooks are now available for a three-month period with a one-time payment of $49.95. For the price of buying three or four books, all books may be researched. Even if visiting a library, no one library will usually have all these books available. Be sure to look at the website to see what eBooks are available. This is like browsing through a bookshelf in a library, but is done at home online. Readers of this column can expect this offer to last until about July 20. A link to the promotion may be found at https://library.genealogical.com/shelf/bonanza. A website with all of the company’s books for sale is available at www.genealogical.com.
Family research takes time and planning. Not every record is or ever will be available online. Some records exist only in libraries, courthouses, and cemeteries among other places. If time is on your hands right now, pull out your family records and try and decide what you might do next when you are able to be out and about again. Look at each person to see what records might help you fill in any blanks you might have. Look especially at the location where your family members lived as this is the likely place where more information will be found. Make a “to do” list in case the opportunity to follow any of these leads comes unexpectedly. Do your homework while you have time so that valuable research time is not wasted trying to figure out what needs to be done when you arrive at a research facility. As part of that homework, think about family information that was found online that did not have sources. Add that information to your research list so that when you are in that area that can be checked also.
Has the thought crossed your mind that each day we live we are creating our personal history? Have you considered this to be the case during this time of quarantine? Are there things that seem more important now to you than before this health crisis? Are there things that seem less important now to you looking from a different perspective? You are living history and need to preserve and pass along this information for future family members. As we study history from before we were born, we can never experience that history the same way as those who lived during that time. This is a time when life may not go completely back to what it was before this virus. Your descendants will learn much from your thoughts because you lived through this time.
Vicky Zuverink is a past president of the Southern Indiana Genealogical Society. Queries are free and must include both a date to establish a time period and a location where the people lived. Please include your email or postal address so you can be contacted by someone interested in your family. Submit queries to: Vicky Zuverink at vzuverink@gmail.com
