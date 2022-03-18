Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana begins official delivery for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.
After a ceremony that included Girl Scouts, hundreds of volunteers began distribution of the famous cookies from a Louisville warehouse to the council’s 64 counties in western Kentucky and southern Indiana.
The Girl Scout cookies are being passed to local troops who are eager to distribute favorite flavors. Girl Scout troops return to host cookie booths in local communities, from March 26-April 24, 2022.
The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. A delicious assortment of cookies is available, and girls managed previous production delays and now expect high consumer demand.
All proceeds stay local and support girl leadership programs and troops in their community.
Customers can use the National Cookie finder website to easily find booths or purchase their favorite cookies.
The public can go to www.girlscoutcookies.org to search by ZIP code for nearby scheduled cookie booth sites or to purchase cookies online from local troops.
Cookie supporters can ship online orders directly to their home, or place orders for donation to charity.
Now through March 25, online shoppers receive a $10 discount on shipping with the purchase of nine or more boxes of cookies.
