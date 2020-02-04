CHARLESTOWN — Alana Striverson willed Silver Creek into the semifinals of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional behind 23 points and three steals Tuesday night. The Dragons (20-3) also turned up the defense after halftime, taking a 31-25 lead into the final quarter after the junior’s 3-pointer and hanging on for a 43-33 victory against Corydon Central.
Aside from Striverson surpassing 1,000 career points in the fourth quarter, the film of this particular win won’t be one to to dig out and watch, but the Dragons advance to Friday’s semifinals to take on Madison at 6 p.m.
“Jimmy V said it best, ‘survive and advance,’” Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen said.
Striverson agreed. She liked how her team overcame a poor shooting night — 37 percent overall and 29 percent from 3-point range — to grind out a win.
“I liked that we responded in the second half. We had to restart and get a new boost of energy. We found a way to win when shots weren’t falling and adversity wasn’t going our way,” Striverson said.
Nothing was going Creek’s way early in the game, aside from Striverson, who scored four of the Dragons’ six first-quarter points as Corydon jumped out to a 12-6 lead.
Many of Striverson’s game-high point total arrived in prompt fashion for a Dragons’ team whose offensive timing was thrown off by Corydon for much of the game.
Trailing 18-11 late in the second quarter, Striverson took a pass from her sophomore sister Kynidi and drained a 3-pointer. Moments later, she hit a pair of free throws and capped her own 7-0 spurt with a steal and layup to tie the score at 18. She had 10 in the second quarter.
“She has the capability to go off for 30 points any night,” Schoen said. “You could feel the pressure coming a little bit. To go into halftime 20-20, was big for us.”
Striverson was able to help the Dragons’ overcome some the rough first half and thought her team moved the ball better against the Panthers in the second half. Jaclyn Emly found herself some open shots in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper to get the Dragons ahead for the first time of the game.
“Any time a team plays zone, we have to make sure we were moving the ball quickly. I think we did that in the second half and we knocked shots down,” Alana Striverson said.
Emly finished with nine points, three steals and two blocks. Double-figure scorer Kynidi Striverson didn’t score until the final minutes.
The Dragons were 15 for 40 from the field and got outrebounded 32-19 but made up for it in a big way in the turnover department.
Corydon committed 25 turnovers, resulting in 20 points for the Dragons.
Sydney Sierota came off the Silver Creek bench to help make some of those turnovers happen. She had two steals and a blocked shot as the Dragons’ full-court pressure became more effective.
“I thought we come out in the third quarter with more energy. Sydney Sierota came off the bench and helped change the tempo of the game for us,” Schoen said. “We wanted to get the game up and down. Hat’s off to Corydon, they did a nice job of controlling the ball, especially the first half.”
Schoen wants to see his team come out and find its rhythm early Friday night.
“When you hit sectionals, you have to be able to grind it out. You can’t just play fast-paced. You have to win a game that’s ugly. We didn’t shoot the ball well, We had a bunch of bone-headed mistakes. We’ve got some girls that have to be better and they will be because they’re really good players,” he said.
SILVER CREEK 43, CORYDON 33
Silver Creek 6 14 11 12 — 43
Corydon 12 8 5 8 — 33
Silver Creek (20-3): Kynidi Striverson 0-6 2-2 2, Jaclyn Emly 4-11 0-0 9, Alana Striverson 8-14 4-6 23, Emme Rooney 2-5 2-2 7, Savannah Kirchgessner 1-1 0-0 2, Kiela Phillips 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Sieroga 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 15-40 FG, 8-12 FT, 43 TP.
Corydon (13-11): Erwin 2-6 0-0 6, Weber 6-10 2-3 14, Wolfe 1-4 2-2 4, Orne 1-2 0-1 2, Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Harbaugh 2-5 1-2 5. Totals 13-36 FG, 5-7 FT, 33 TP.
Rebounds: SC 15 (Phillips 3, K.Striverson 3, A.Striverson 3), Corydon 32 (Weber 9).
Assists: SC 8 (K.Striverson 5), Corydon 9 (Harbaugh 3).
Turnovers: SC 14, Corydon 25.
Steals: SC 12 (K.Striverson 3, A.Striverson 3, Emly 3, Sierota 2, Rooney), Corydon 7 (Erwin 2, Johnson 2)
Blocks: SC 3 (Emly 2, Sierota), Corydon 0.
