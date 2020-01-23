BORDEN — Resilience was on display in a variety of ways Thursday night.
Borden had lost five straight in the series to rival Henryville going into the Southern Athletic Conference clash.
The Braves had to overcome some self-created problems such as turnovers and missed free throws that put them behind on the scoreboard in the first half.
And on the individual level, senior Dayton Nale scored on several second-chance opportunities while Kaylie Magallanes bounced back from what was looking like a tough offensive night to spark a 8-0 run in the fourth quarter that was one instrumental stretch in a 37-33 victory for the Braves.
“It’s a great win, especially because it’s Henryville. They always beat us. We finally get to beat them and it feels great,” said Magallanes, who finished with seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Her driving bucket put the Braves ahead 28-27 with four minutes to go and she delivered a precision pass to Nale on the low block for a three-point lead with 3:15 left.
Another Magallanes bucket and a jumper from freshman Emily Cissell capped off that 8-0 run, forcing the Hornets into a 34-27 deficit with 2:05 on the clock.
Magallanes was 1 for 8 from the field before hitting the two fourth-quarter buckets.
“I finally got out of my head,” she said. “It was hard. I couldn’t make my shots so I was down. I was able to get Dayton a shot and help us get the win.”
Nale’s basket during that surge put the bow on a nine-point, 12-rebound performance that coach Matt Vick described as the best of her career.
Vick saw his team bounce back from an abysmal first half offensively. The Braves shot 13 percent from the field and 25 percent at the free throw line, but were able to head to the locker room behind just 13-9.
“We missed a ton of layups and free throws,” Vick said. “It just seemed like in the second half — I wouldn’t say we played great — but we strung together those four straight possessions.”
The Braves also were solid in the third quarter.
Christina Knight knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers in the left corner to tie the game at 19-19 at the 2:50 mark of the period. Knight also hit 7 for 11 at the foul line — after missing three in the first half — to finish with 13 points.
Allison Horn led the way for Henryville with 14 points and nine rebounds. The senior guard got the Hornets out to a 13-6 lead to start the game, but their offense stalled in the second quarter with guard Riley Nunn on the bench with two fouls.
“She’s a strong part of our team, both offensively and defensively,” Henryville coach Tuesday Guernsey said. “Some of our girls weren’t connecting, they weren’t finishing their shots.”
Mental toughness is an area for the Hornets (7-12, 2-3) to improve, Guernsey added.
“When girls get beat [defensively] they get their heads down and I’m telling them to get their head out of their butt. They need to learn how to get it out on their own,” Guernsey said. “When kids make mistakes and get their head down it brings the team down.”
Borden improved to 10-10 overall and 2-3 in the SAC with two games to play in the regular season.
“We’re playing our best basketball right now before sectionals. We’ll hope to carry that into sectionals and get a win. We’ve just got to clean up our turnovers and clean up the game,” Nale said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.