SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek pulled away in the second half for a 45-32 girls’ high school basketball victory against Floyd Central.
The Dragons (8-1) outscored the Highlanders 12-2 in the third quarter to take command. Jaclyn Emly had seven and Emme Rooney five in that third quarter.
Rooney connected on four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points. Emly added 14 and Alana Striverson 13.
Keegan Kaiser had 10 to pace the Highlanders.
SILVER CREEK 45, FLOYD CENTRAL 32
Floyd Central (2-6): Kalissa Fosskuhl 4, Sophie Gasaway 5, Keegan Kaiser 10, Mandy Hess 5, Kendall Brown 6, Callie Jo Celichowski 2.
Silver Creek (8-1): Kynidi Striverson 0, Sydney Sierota 0, Jaclyn Emly 14, Alana Striverson 13, Emme Rooney, Savannah Kirchgessner 0.
3-point goals: Floyd Central 6 (Kaiser 2, Brown 2, Hess, Gasaway), Silver Creek 7 (Rooney 4, Emly 3).
