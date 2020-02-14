Up to six area high school junior girls will be selected as delegates or alternates to attend Hoosier Girls State in June 2020, by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 42, Floyds Knobs. Young women interested in this prestigious experience should ask their school counselors for an application, complete and return it to Hoosier Girls State chairman Ann Carr no later than March 1. Her mailing address is on the application. Chairman Carr may be reached by email at sacarr@twc.com; or, by phone at 502-741-6562, for further information.
Carr would also like to hear from any former HGS delegates that were sponsored by Auxiliary Unit 42. She would like to just catch up with what is going on in your lives now, perhaps identify some alums who could answer questions for current year delegates, and to get feedback on your experience at HGS.
Hoosier Girls State is a program designed to educate young women of Indiana in the duties, privileges, rights and responsibilities of citizenship. It is a week of living and learning the political system of Indiana through a mythical City, County and State. Qualifications for HGS includes that a Delegate shall be interested in government, have leadership abilities, be honest and possess good character.
All Delegates must be sponsored by a Unit of the American Legion Auxiliary, Department of Indiana. The only cost to the Delegate is a non-refundable $35 application fee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.