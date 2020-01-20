JEFFERSONVILLE — Floyd Central secured its 11th Hoosier Hills Conference title in the past 14 years Saturday despite winning just one event, holding off second-place Jeffersonville 342-301.
The host Red Devils won five titles, with senior Megan McEwen taking the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke crowns in addition to swimming a leg in the victorious 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. New Albany placed fifth behind Greer Manger's victories in the 200 individual medley and the 100 freestyle.
The Highlanders' Erin Perkins won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 2:04.12 to nip Jeff's Alyssa Miller by 31-hundredths of a second and Perkins' second-place finish in the 500 freestyle was one of six runner-up finishes for Floyd.
"We talked early in the week that we could not win an event and still win the meet by 30 or 40 points," Floyd Central coach Joe Perkins said. "That's about what we did. Jeff's overall top end of things made it difficult. We had a lot of events with three swimming in the top six. Overall, the depth we've worked on to develop this year, knowing we didn't have a lot at the top end. We're similar across the board in a lot of events, which makes us very difficult to beat in a meet like this."
That depth included diving, where the Highlanders had third, fourth and sixth-place finishers with Kaleigh Schuler, Abby Ryan and Ahna Cobb.
"The divers did a nice job," Perkins said.
Other runner-up finishers for Floyd Central included Grace Allen in the 100 butterfly and 200 IM; Kyle McDonald in the 100 breaststroke; the 200 freestyle relay of Savanna Liddle, Sydney Baxter, Allen and Bernadette Mueller; and the 400 freestyle relay of Mueller, Allen, Perkins and McDonald.
Jeffersonville senior Bonnie Dixon also won the 100 backstroke in addition to being a part of the two relay wins. The Red Devils also took third, fourth and fifth in the 500 free with Alyssa Miller, Emily Miller and Mairin Klaus having strong swims.
"Very competitive meet. We beat the spread, so to speak, looking at entries," Jeff coach Mike Pepa said. "One of my goals was to win the amount of events we won and the other was to get over 300 points, and we did that. I think we swam very very well. We played around with our lineup a little bit to give us an idea of what we're going to do at sectionals. We'll sit down and see what we think as we go into sectionals."
McEwen, who has signed to swim at Bellarmine, was just as excited with the two relay victories in season-best times as getting her first individual conference championships.
"We've grown up all together so this year we've known we want to do this, we want to win. We had to think of each other because we wanted to win not just for ourselves but for each other," McEwen said. "We focus more on the times than on what place and I'm proud of everyone that swam."
Pepa was encouraged by the meet as he looks to prepare his Red Devils for the postseason.
"We're starting to get healthy, finally. We've yet to swim a meet with our full complement of swimmers," Pepa said.
In addition to Manger's wins, the Bulldogs also received a first-place finish from Lanie Scharlow in the 1-meter diving competition.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Jeffersonville
Team scores: Floyd Central 342, Jeffersonville 301, Columbus Easte 188, Seymour 155, New Albany 127, Jennings County 70, Madison 50.
200-yard medley relay (winner, local scorers): 1. Jeffersonville (Bonnie Dixon, Corinne Dilger, Megan McEwen, Mairin Klaus) 1:55.76, 3. Floyd Central (Sydney Moeller, Kylie McDonald, Savanna Liddle, Sydney Baxter) 1:59.78, 8. New Albany (Madeline Demotte, Analiese Hickman, Jona Carper, Caroline Barbieri) 2:22.39.
200 freestyle: 1. Erin Perkins (FC) 2:04.12, 2. Alyssa Miller (Jeff) 2:04.43, 3. Katie Case (Jeff) 2:06.82, 5. Mia Cochran (FC) 2:10.05, 6. Emily Miller (Jeff) 2:10.43, 8. Maddy Cavan (FC) 2:12.05, 9. Andrea Butcher (NA) 2:16.53.
200 IM: 1. Greer Manger (NA) 2:14.75, 2. Grace Allen (FC) 2:18.36, 3. Bonnie Dixon (Jeff) 2:20.57, 4. Kylie McDonald (FC) 2:22.63, 7. Lauren McGrath (FC) 2:25.82, 8. Corinne Dilger (Jeff) 2:29.15.
50 freestyle: 1. Megan McEwen (Jeff) 25.54, 3. Savanna Liddle (FC) 26.22, 4. Bernadette Mueller (FC) 26.45, 6. Klaus Mairin (Jeff) 26.60, Sydney Flora (Jeff) 26.93, 8. Lauren Lopp (NA) 27.23, 9. Brooke Miller (FC) 27.72.
Diving: 1. Lanie Scharlow (NA) 357.05, 3. Kaleigh Schuler (FC) 321.40, 4. Abby Ryan (FC) 294.25, 5. Disney Mullins (Jeff) 286.80, 6. Ahna Cobb (FC) 280.10.
100 butterfly: 1. Megan McEwen (Jeff) 1:00.75, Grace Allen (FC) 1:03.68, 5. Sydney Baxter (FC) 1:06.21, 6. Meg Edwards (FC) 1:08.94, 7. Rileigh Dethy (Jeff) 1:09.14.
100 freestyle: 1. Greer Manger (NA) 54.63, 3. Sydney Flora (Jeff) 58.34, Savanna Liddle (FC) 58.35, 6. Bernadette Mueller (FC) 59.15, 7. Sydney Moeller (FC) 59.76, 8. Samantha Elsner (Jeff) 1:01.99.
500 freestyle: 1. Ursula Patton (BNL) 5:28.16, 2. Erin Perkins (FC) 5:32.07, 3. Alyssa Miller (Jeff) 5:38.20, 4. Emily Miller (Jeff) 5:46.55, 6. Maddy Cavan (FC) 5:51.31, 7. Mia Cochran (FC) 5:52.67.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Jeffersonville (McEwen, Dixon, Klaus, A.Miller) 1:43.23, 2. Floyd Central (Liddle, Baxter, Allen, Mueller) 1:43.85, 3. New Albany (Emery Jackson, Lopp, Andrea Butcher, Manger) 1:52.81.
100 backstroke: 1. Bonnie Dixon (Jeff) 1:01.43, 3. Sydney Moeller (FC) 1:04.94, 4. Sydney Baxter (FC) 1:05.77, 5. Katie Case (Jeff) 1:07.80, 6. Lauren Lopp (NA) 1:09.02, 8. Caroline Woertz (FC) 1:10.40, 9. Samantha Elsner (Jeff) 1:11.80.
100 breaststroke: 1. Marin Wieneke (CE) 1:11.93, 2. Kylie McDonald (FC) 1:12.09, 4. Riley Loftus (FC) 1:14.25, 6. Corinne Dilger (Jeff) 1:15.43, 8. Lauren McGrath (FC) 1:17.68, 9. Sarah Langness (Jeff) 1:21.74.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Columbus East 3:52.47, 2. Floyd Central (Mueller, Allen, Perkins, McDonald) 3:55.11, 3. Jeffersonville (Alyssa Miller, Katie Case, Emily Miller, Sydney Flora) 3:58.36, 5. New Albany (Emery Jackson, Lauren Lopp, Andrea Butcher, Manger) 4:04.68.
