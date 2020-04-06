INDIANAPOLIS – Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is currently collecting donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) at its 70-plus retail stores. Although Goodwill stores are closed to retail shoppers, donation areas remain open. The donated PPE will be distributed to local medical professionals across the state to support the work being done to mitigate the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), below is the type of PPE needed but is not limited to:
• Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR)
• Face shields
• Protective eyewear (goggles, glasses, etc.)
• Surgical gowns
• Sanitary disposable gloves
• Surgical masks
• Hand sanitizer
• 3-ply to the surgical masks
To donate any of this equipment, visit any Goodwill retail store and look for the designated donation drop box.
“We understand personal protective equipment for health care providers is being used rapidly,” said Goodwill President & CEO Kent A. Kramer in a news release. “Our stores are well-positioned to quickly accept and distribute any extra PPE supplies to medical professionals across central and southern Indiana. This is one of the ways Hoosiers can help support the heroes on the front line of this pandemic.”
Goodwill has also established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund which provides critical support for the most immediate needs of the thousands of employees, students and families served by Goodwill. The Goodwill Foundation is matching gifts, $2 for every $1 donated, up to $500,000 in matching funds. To learn more about this fund or make a donation, visit goodwillindy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.