Clark County voters gave Republicans a clean sweep of county commissioners and council races Tuesday, as Floyd County races were still undecided as of press time.
Republicans will control five of the seven council positions and all three commissioners slots in Clark County when the new terms begin Jan. 1.
Due to an "unprecedented" early voting and absentee turnout, Floyd County voting officials were still counting ballots as of deadline and weren't expected to finish until Wednesday.
