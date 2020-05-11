Gov. Eric Holcomb didn’t seem eager to answer questions related to embattled Attorney General Curtis Hill, who received a 30-day suspension Monday from the Indiana Supreme Court.
Hill will be automatically reinstated after the suspension and is expected to resume duties June 18.
During a sine die celebration in 2018, one female legislator and three female staffers said Hill inappropriately touched them and made lewd comments. A hearing officer and the Indiana Supreme Court both found that Hill committed misdemeanor battery.
In October, the court held a four-day evidentiary hearing and, in February, a hearing officer recommended a 60-day suspension without automatic reinstatement.
The court took more than six months to reach the decision, ultimately handing down a more lenient sentence of 30 days with automatic reinstatement.
Though the decision took over six months to arrive, and a temporary suspension seemed likely, Holcomb said he still sought answers about his authority. Over the summer of 2018, Holcomb and other prominent Republican lawmakers called on Hill, a fellow Republican, to resign.
“Obviously, this decision bolsters the case of the victims,” Holcomb said. “It has led to a number of other questions that I am seeking…answers to.”
It’s unclear whether Holcomb can or will appoint an interim Attorney General or whether Hill still qualifies for re-election after disciplinary action.
At the Republican Convention to nominate a candidate, scheduled for June 19, delegates will select an attorney general candidate for the GOP ticket. Hill’s license will be reinstated just days before, on June 17.
“The Indiana Supreme Court unanimously confirmed that Curtis Hill committed battery against four female victims,” said Kyle Hupfer, the Indiana Republican Party chair, said. “Hoosiers would be best served by having a new attorney general. I have faith in our delegates.”
Former Republican candidate Adam Krupp, the former Department of Revenue commissioner, withdrew from the race in late April and endorsed Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter. Harter remains Hill’s only competitor for the Republican nomination.
Hill said in a statement that Chief Deputy Aaron Negangard will resume office responsibilities for the duration of his suspension.
“I accept with humility and respect the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling,” Hill said in an emailed statement.
A bill attempting to clarify Hill’s qualification for re-election died on the last day of the legislative session when Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree. Under the bill, any attorney disbarred for 30 or more days couldn’t run for the office.
Holcomb said Monday he would have signed the bill if it had passed.
“I will get with my legal counsel and my team here internally and see what are the steps ahead,” Holcomb said.
