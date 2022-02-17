INDIANAPOLIS — The Governor’s Public Health Commission met Thursday at the Indiana State Library to discuss the integration of childhood and adolescent health services as part of its work to examine the state’s public health system and make recommendations to improve the delivery of public health services across the state.
Maria Finnell, M.D., M.S., chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, described the role of the school nurse and how other entities can support public health services to children and adolescents and address issues such as obesity, substance use and injury prevention.
Dr. Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation and co-chair of the commission, noted that the health of young people is an indicator of the health of a community. A lifetime of good health starts at an early age, and that is why we need to maximize every health touchpoint with children and adolescents, she said.
Video of the meeting will be posted at www.in.gov/gphc. More information about the commission, including agendas, presenter slides, resources and other materials, can be found at www.in.gov/gphc.
The commission will discuss emergency preparedness at its next meeting March 17 in the History Reference Room at the Indiana State Library, Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.