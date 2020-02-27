CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Health Department (CCHD) has recently received grant funding from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) to improve infant mortality rates in Clark County. According to data reviewed by ISDH, Jeffersonville and Charlestown have infant mortality rates higher than the state average. This is a public health crisis developing within the community and CCHD is determined to stop this tragic trend in 2020.
Some of these infant fatalities are consistent with Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID). Although not all deaths associated with these occurrences can be prevented, research has shown that we can reduce these instances by applying the aphorism “Safe Sleep is as easy as ABC: Alone, Back, Crib.”
Health Department officials have trained 95 emergency responders (and growing) to look for signs of an unsafe sleep environment during their daily interactions in the community. The first responders will educate families on Safe Sleep practices when they see an unsafe environment in the home. In addition, the health department will send a representative with a crib and other sleep accessories if the need is warranted. This can be done within hours of initial contact. Ultimately every emergency dispatch could connect a desperate family or household to the program, a chance to save a life and improve our community outcomes.
CCHD will be offering free CPR classes to expectant parents, grandparents, siblings, childcare facilities, neighbors, or any caregiver of an infant. These classes are offered every fourth Tuesday of the month at the Clark County Health Department from 6 to 9 p.m. Registration is available at www.clarkhealth.net and Facebook. Classes will include Safe Sleep education with a public health educator and Sarah Broady (All for Emily).
Broady’s daughter Emily tragically was lost due to an unsafe sleep environment. She has developed a campaign for safe sleep, “All for Emily.”
Clark County Health Department officials are asking you to join the call to action to promote the Safe Sleep/CPR initiative offered by the Clark County Health Department. The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 24.
