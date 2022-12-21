Floyd County, despite being Indiana’s second smallest county geographically, has long punched above its weight class as far as the impact on our state is concerned. We have the small town “feel” with the big city access, which is why our county continues to grow. However, despite all the positive momentum, we face the same challenges as many other counties, infrastructure hitting the end of their life cycle and the cost associated with addressing it.
In the past few years, our county has seen some significant renovations. Riverview Tower, which dominated our skyline for more than 50 years, is being torn down due to irreparable damage. The Duke Energy Gallagher Station has been decommissioned after providing us electricity for 64 years. Even the Sherman Minton bridge, which opened in 1963, is undergoing a $90 million renovation. There is a shelf life for buildings before they need significant renovations and our city-county building, which is now over 61 years old, is no different.
Floyd County officials have been considering what to do with the City-County building since 2020, and in early 2021 voiced their support to take a close look at not only converting the City-County Building into a judicial center, but using the 17 acres on Grant Line Road as a new county administrative center. Both projects are quite visionary. Over the past six months, we have seen and heard this discussion in public meetings and in the media. It is clear that something needs to be done. The choices: either significantly rehabilitate the existing City-County building, start from scratch and build a new one, or do nothing and watch the current less-than-ideal situation get worse. I applaud our Commissioners for their transparency and lengthy discussions on what is best for the county. I’m suggesting it is time to act.
It seems like most officials believe that the current conditions of our City-County building are unsustainable. The infrastructure of the building is antiquated, obsolete, and non ADA compliant. Technology definitely needs to be upgraded. This will cost millions of dollars to repair, if even possible, if nothing is done. Kicking the can down the road may be the easiest short-term option politically, but it would end up being far more costly, fiscally speaking, in the long term. Floyd County needs courageous leadership to decide what the county can afford now before we are forced to take action on something we cannot afford in the future, when our City-County building’s antiquated HVAC systems, plumbing, electrical system, insulation, windows, elevator, and other systems are far beyond the point of repair.
I particularly like the idea of leveraging the 17 acres, owned by the county and adjacent to Community Park, for a combined public-private development. That would save tax dollars as well as providing a shot in the arm for the park.
I believe the Commissioners have been correct in their vision for a renovated City-County Building to serve as a judicial center, despite the absence of adequate parking downtown. But Floyd county government is in the predicament it is today because of a multi-year lack of vision. I thank the Commissioners for their imagination and their attempt to fix complex problems today, rather than once again kicking the can down the road for future generations to solve. We need our leaders to land on a reasonable design at a reasonable cost for both projects. Let’s hope our county officials show the leadership to see this through.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.