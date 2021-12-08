INDIANAPOLIS — Half of Indiana’s counties are now in the highest-risk level of COVID-19 spread as the latest infection surge across the state has pushed hospitalizations from the illness up 25% in the past week.
The weekly risk assessment from the Indiana Department of Health released Wednesday placed 46 of the state’s 92 counties in the highest-risk red category, with all but one other in the next-highest orange category. Clark and Floyd counties remain in the orange category.
Nearly all counties in the state’s northern one-third have red ratings, including Fort Wayne’s Allen County and South Bend’s St. Joseph County. Southwestern Indiana around Evansville has another pocket of red-rated counties.
The number of highest-risk counties is the highest Indiana has seen since the state’s worst COVID-19 surge last winter when 73 counties had red ratings in early January. The state listed just three counties with red ratings at the beginning of November.
Indiana hospitals reported about 2,750 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. That number has more than doubled in the past four weeks, putting a strain on hospitals across the state.
The Wednesday report showed Clark County with 36 new cases, one new death and a seven-day unique positivity rate of 24.4%. Floyd County had 42 new cases, one new death and a seven-day unique positivity rate of 18.7%.
