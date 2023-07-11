The Jeffersonville Township Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming events for July 13 through July 22 include:
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime in the Park
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Toddler Storytime in the Park on Thursday, July 13, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at Gateway Park in Clarksville. The Clarksville Library is teaming up with the Clarksville Parks Department to bring you a special storytime. Children four and younger are invited to join Mrs. Q at the pavilion in Gateway Park for stories, songs, and an activity. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning, fun, and movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Bubbles? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. Afterward, caregivers and kids can enjoy the park’s playground and splash pad.
Clarksville Library Hosting Silly Safaris Live Animal Show
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library hosts Silly Safaris on Friday, July 14, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Silly Safaris is a live animal show featuring various reptiles, mammals, birds, and bugs. This interactive show keeps the audience entertained and provides a memorable educational experience. This is an event for the whole family.
Clarksville Library Hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Let’s Learn at the Library
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to the Jeffersonville location on Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. to noon for Let’s Learn at the Library with Jim Mead.
Jim Mead, a volunteer at the Falls of the Ohio State Park, is returning to the library with newly added informational slides and photos to share, showcasing the uniqueness and history of the Falls of the Ohio State Park.
Clarksville Library Hosting Bilingual Play G is for Gato
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is partnering with Teatro Tercera Llamada on the bilingual performance G is for Gato on Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This new production features original songs about cats written for the clawhammer banjo. This program includes the history of the banjo, its African roots, and how it evolved into today’s American banjo. This unique and well-crafted bilingual performance is a family event and fun for all ages.
Essential Oil Bingo
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public to an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, July 15, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. Learn about the benefits of essential oils while playing bingo, with prizes for the winners!
Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For the past eight years, she has shared her love of essential oils and natural remedies by teaching classes. Her passion and calling are helping others discover healthy, practical, and accessible options for themselves and their furry companions.
Winter Gardening with Diane Stepro
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites the public on Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Jeffersonville location for Winter Gardening with Librarian Diane Stepro.
Diane Stepro wears many hats in her professional and personal life, including that of a passionate gardener. She loves to share her experience and knowledge of plants and herbs, and in this program, she will share her expertise in winter gardening. After Stepro’s presentation, make an inexpensive origami starter pot out of recycled newspaper to take home.
Preschool Popsicle Party
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is hosting a Preschool Popsicle Party on Monday, July 17, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. Join for fun in the sun to cool off with a fishing “pond,” splash pad, water painting, bubbles, and more. This weather-permitting event requires registration. It is for children ages 3 – 5 and requires the parent to stay and share in the fun. Come make friends, splash, and have fun!
Opening Reception for Lisa Cymbalist Art Exhibit
Lisa Cymbalist will display her artwork at the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library beginning Monday, July 17, through Saturday, Aug. 26. A reception with light refreshments will be in her honor on Saturday, July 22, from 2- 4 p.m. Everyone is invited to meet this talented artist!
Cymbalist’s exhibit is titled Pouring My Heart Out. Her preferred medium is acrylic paint. A retired teacher, Cymbalist finds her joy through art and pour painting. To quote Cymbalist, “Pour painting is a perfect example of life. Life happens, and you have to find yourself and ways to be happy.”
Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a program about Medicare 101: Parts A, B, C & D on Tuesday, July 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who want a refresher.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join for one or both sessions!
For more information on these or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.