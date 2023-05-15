The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Upcoming programs include:
Clarksville library hosts Kids Create
The Clarksville Library is hosting Kids Create on Saturday, May 27, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s program is all about engineering. Youth will work in groups to create the tallest, longest, and most ingenious marble mazes. This program is perfect for children who like building or strategy games. The program is for grades K – 5 and requires registration. Children in grades K-2 must be accompanied by an adult.
Clarksville Library to host poet
On Saturday, May 27, from noon to 1 p.m. The Clarksville Library will host poet Vince Gotera who will read a selection of his poems to a live library audience. Gotera has been described as among the “leading Filipino-American poets of this generation.” The child of Filipino immigrants, Gotera was born in San Francisco and served in the U.S. military during Vietnam. He now teaches at the University of Northern Iowa. He has published three collections of poetry, the most recent of which is “Fighting Kite,” released in 2007. He is noted for editing The North American Review, one of America’s oldest literary magazines.
This program will meet in the Clarksville Library’s Meeting Room C. This presentation is recommended for teen and adult patrons.
Housing Stability Clinic
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites Clark County residents to attend a Housing Stability Clinic on Tuesday, May 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location.
Pro Bono Indiana and Indiana Legal Services, through its partnership with the Indiana Bar Foundation and Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, will offer a free Housing Stability Clinic with access to free legal navigation services and eviction resources.
For more information on programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-5641.
