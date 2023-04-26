World War II Round Table to meet
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Clarksville Public Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Socializing hour starts at 9 a.m. when the library opens. Charlie Sibert will present The Cold War Pays Turkey a Visit – 1958. Military veterans, history buffs and the public are invited. For more information, phone 812-246-4938.
Free Harp concert featuring Erin Hill
Experience the beautiful sounds of the harp set to creative indie pop and rock music during a free concert featuring critically acclaimed artist Erin Hill. The First Friday Concert will take place on Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Erin Hill brings a sweet and expressive voice to her performances, with songs reminiscent of Kate Bush. Her Celtic album Four Leaf Clover hit #1 on the Billboard World chart. BorAs a harpist and singer, her influences range from indie rock and psychedelic pop to Celtic music.n and raised in Louisville, she has traveled the world, performing and singing with Cyndi Lauper, Enya, Sinead O’Connor, Jewel, and Josh Groban. She has appeared on Broadway, TV & film, at Royal Albert Hall, and more places. Now, she brings her talents to The Floyd County Library for a special show.
Registration is recommended for this free concert, and all ages are welcome. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10053236 or call (812) 944-8464. The First Friday Concert series is sponsored by the Community Music Alliance.
Clarksville library hosting Teens Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teens Create on Monday, May 8, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This month, teens will practice doodle art. Doodle art is free-form drawing, where artists turn their so-called mistakes into something intentional. Teens will receive a canvas artboard to create their doodle keepsakes. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
How to build a high-performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to the final discussion led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, on Monday, May 8, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a conversation about books on Tuesday, May 9, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Ave. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes in May on Thursday, May 11 and 25, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Clarksville Library hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
For more information, go to jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.