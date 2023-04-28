Free Harp concert featuring Erin Hill
Experience the beautiful sounds of the harp set to creative indie pop and rock music during a free concert featuring critically acclaimed artist Erin Hill. The First Friday Concert will take place on Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Erin Hill brings a sweet and expressive voice to her performances, with songs reminiscent of Kate Bush. Her Celtic album Four Leaf Clover hit #1 on the Billboard World chart. As a harpist and singer, her influences range from indie rock and psychedelic pop to Celtic music. Born and raised in Louisville, she has traveled the world, performing and singing with Cyndi Lauper, Enya, Sinead O’Connor, Jewel, and Josh Groban. She has appeared on Broadway, TV & film, at Royal Albert Hall, and more places. Now, she brings her talents to The Floyd County Library for a special show.
Registration is recommended for this free concert, and all ages are welcome. Register online at https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/10053236 or call (812) 944-8464. The First Friday Concert series is sponsored by the Community Music Alliance.
Clarksville library hosting Teens Create
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Teens Create on Monday, May 8, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This month, teens will practice doodle art. Doodle art is free-form drawing, where artists turn their so-called mistakes into something intentional. Teens will receive a canvas artboard to create their doodle keepsakes. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
How to build a high-performance home
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to the final discussion led by Jeffersonville resident Ted Cummings at the Jeffersonville location, 211 East Court Avenue, on Monday, May 8, from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. These discussions will benefit those contemplating building a house from start to finish. Cummings has spent the past eight years becoming knowledgeable in the building science of high-performance homes (HPH). Five years ago, he hired a local builder to construct the home he shares with his wife, Bonnie, following the principles of HPH construction. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Let’s Have a Conversation about Books
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a conversation about books on Tuesday, May 9, from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Ave. It’s a time to share what you’ve been reading and what genres you like. If the conversation gets off-topic and leads to a discussion about other things, we will go with the flow. This hour is a great way to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library hosting Toddler Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two Toddler Storytimes in May on Thursday, May 11 and 25, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out! You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Clarksville Library hosting Crochet Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you. Join to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar.
Learn about the Market Street Inn
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a special Let’s Learn @ the Library with Steve and Carol Stenbro of the Market Street Inn at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Av., Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. - 12 noon.
The Market Street Inn in historic Jeffersonville is a fully restored, three-story Second Empire 1881 mansion where innkeepers and owners Steve and Carol Stenbro live and work. Staying in bed and breakfasts while traveling led them to the innkeeping business, which they have been in since 1995. The Stenbros will regale program attendees with stories about the history of this magnificent piece of architecture, including what took place on October 28, 2006, the day they hosted the 43rd President of the United States, George W. BushFor more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Learn about essential oils
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to an Essential Oils Class with Sarah Lundy on Saturday, May 13, from 1 - 2 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Avenue. The AromaTouch technique is a life-changing practice that creates a powerful essential oils experience. Learn what it is and how it’s done, and experience the AromaTouch hand technique during class! An optional massage blend roller make and take will be available for $10. Sarah Lundy is a certified essential oil specialist and joy coach. For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Clarksville Library Hosting Local Author Bob Hill
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host local author and journalist Bob Hill on Saturday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m. at its Clarksville location, 1312 Eastern Blvd. Hill will discuss the infamous Brenda Schaefer case from the late 1980s, in which the perpetrator, Mel Ignatow, was ultimately acquitted of causing her death. It was later discovered that he was guilty. Hill wrote an excellent book on the case titled Double Jeopardy (1995). Learn more about the intricacies of this complicated case along with fellow true crime aficionados. Due to the mature content discussed, this program is for adults 18 and over. For more information, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar.
Crocheting Class at Jeffersonville location
Go to the Jeffersonville location of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., on Saturdays, May 13 and 27, from Noon - 2 p.m. to learn how to crochet or just fine-tune your skills. Joyce Ellis, the instructor, asks that each participant bring a size H needle and a solid color skein of yarn. Time spent at the library among old and new friends is a wonderful way to enjoy your weekend. For more information on this or other programs, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
Grow a Tea Garden with Dana Brown
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. – Noon to our gardening program, Grow a Tea Garden, at our Jeffersonville location, 211 E. Court Av. This program is led by Dana Brown, herbalist and owner of Backyard Herbs + Teas. Brown wears many hats: herbalist, master gardener, community garden manager at Allison Brook Community Garden, and owner of Backyard Herbs + Teas. In her presentation, Brown will cover all aspects of growing a tea garden. In the fitting words of Marcus Tullius Cicero, “If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” For more information on this or other programs or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar or call 812-285-8609.
