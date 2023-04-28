Singing harpist Erin Hill with her Camac electric harp. Erin sings and plays pop, rock, Celtic, and jazz harp in NYC, Louisville and around the world. She also sings opera. Experience the beautiful sounds of the harp set to creative indie pop and rock music during a free concert featuring the critically acclaimed artist on Friday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Floyd County Library, 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.