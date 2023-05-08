The Jeffersonville Township Public Library is at 211 E. Court Avenue, Jeffersonville, and The Clarksville Library is at 1312 Eastern Boulevard, Clarksville. Programs for May 11 through May 20.
Clarksville Library Hosting Toddler Storytime
The Clarksville Library will host two Toddler Storytimes this month on Thursday, May 11 and 25, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. This structured story time is the perfect blend of learning and fun, with some movement to get those wiggles out. You never know what will happen after the stories are read. Games? Finger painting? A craft? Playdough? Come by and find out what Mrs. Q has planned.
Clarksville Library Hosting Crochet Club
The Clarksville Library will host Crochet Club on Friday, May 12, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Whether you are an experienced crocheter needing help with a particular technique or a novice crocheter just beginning, this group is for you! Join us to learn, work on projects, and socialize. If you are new to crocheting, fiber artist Kim Lillis will teach you the basic skills needed to crochet, so no experience is necessary. Lillis asks beginners to bring a 5.5 mm crochet hook and number 4 yarn. If you are an advanced crocheter, bring your projects with you.
Clarksville Library Hosting Two Book Clubs
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host two book clubs this month at its Clarksville location. The Literary Ladies Book Club will meet Wednesday, May 17, from 6 to 7 p.m. to discuss the book “The City Baker’s Guide to Country Living” by Louise Miller. This club reads women’s literature and books written by female authors. The Wednesday Readers book club will meet on Wednesday, May 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. to discuss the book “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate. This club reads a variety of books, both fiction and non-fiction.
Balanced Living Health Class
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you to a Balanced Living Health Class hosted by Frances Hunter on Thursday, May 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location. This class takes place on the third Thursday of every month.
Hunter hosts presenters from a team of educators and professionals with a broad range of expertise. Each month’s session offers different perspectives, with opportunities to ask questions and delve deeper.
This month, the first topic is Hurried, Worried & Buried, which discusses finding balance in the busy world. Today’s busy lifestyles illustrate the saying, “We hurry, we worry, and we bury.” We accomplish a lot daily, but sometimes at the expense of our inner balance and physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Come find out how a balanced life is shaped one day at a time, not by chance but by choice!
Mommy and Me Storytime
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Mommy and Me Storytime on Friday, May 19, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at its Clarksville location. This program is perfect for children from 6 to 36 months to develop socialization skills. Little ones can crawl, play, and make new friends while moms and caregivers connect and socialize. Mrs. Q provides a semi-guided play experience, allowing babies and toddlers to learn and explore through play, making this storytime ideal for small children not yet exposed to new people, places, and events.
Advanced Crocket Club
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host Advanced Crochet Club on Friday, May 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. Do you have the basic skills needed to crochet and want to go to the next level? If so, this crochet program is for you. Instructor Kim Lillis, will lead the group on how to make a hexagon blanket. Please bring the following supplies to this class: a 5 mm (US H-8) crochet hook, a yarn needle, and 5 colors with 3 or more plies of Hobby Lobby Value Craft, We Love Yarn Megaball, or DK/Light yarn.
Feature Film
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library will host a feature film on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at its Clarksville location. This month’s film is a 2022 comedy that turns social hierarchy upside down on a luxury cruise ship for the uber-rich.
Medicare Workshop
Do you find Medicare confusing? Join local educator and independent agent Deb Bulleit, a Medicare recipient herself, for a short presentation on Medicare basics. Learn what you need to know about Medicare coverage and how to avoid deadline penalties. This program benefits those turning 65, current Medicare beneficiaries, and those who would like a refresher. The program will be Saturday, May 20 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. and again on Tuesday, May 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
There will be a question-and-answer period before and after each presentation. Join us for one or both sessions!
Louisville’s Cultura Philippines
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library invites you on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Jeffersonville location for a special dance performance by Louisville’s Cultura Philippines! Their performance is in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, observed throughout May.
Cultura Philippines was formed to pass on traditional and modern Philippine dance while sharing the significant historical and diverse cultures of the Philippines. They love to perform at various events in the Louisville area, and the Library is pleased to host this amazing performance.
The dancers range in age from approximately nine to 18 years and older. This program is intended for all ages.
For more information on this or other programs, or to pre-register, go to jefflibrary.org, Events Calendar, or call 812-285-8609.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.