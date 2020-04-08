HARRISON COUNTY — The Harrison County library branches have free Wi-Fi outside of all buildings at the main branch located at 105 N Capitol Ave. and in the HCPL parking lot in the back in Corydon. Also at other library branches located at 7340 E. Pennington Street NE in Lanesville; 5105 Main St. SE in Elizabeth and 689 Haub Street NE in Palmyra. No login is required.
Harrison County Community Foundation
Free public Wi-Fi access is available in the parking lot at the foundation, located at 1523 Foundation Way NE in Corydon. Users will be required to click and agree to the terms of agreement. No password will be required.
Harrison County Parks Department
Free public Wi-Fi is available at the following parks throughout Harrison County at this time. Users should look for “Portative” to sign on. No password is required. Additional areas to be added soon.
• Hayswood Park located at 755 Old Hwy 135, Corydon, near the Persimmon Ridge Shelter House;
• South Harrison Park located at 8750 S Harrison Park Road, Laconia, near the stage by shelter #3 and the ball fields;
• Rhoads Pool located at 2150 Poolside Dr., Corydon, near the shelter house; and
• Buffalo Trace Park located at 1540 US 150, Palmyra, Location details to be provided later. (Should be available starting Friday, April 10)
Lanesville Community School Corporation
Wi-Fi Access is available in the front parking lot of Lanesville Community School Corporation.
Mainstream Fiber Networks Regional Office
Public Wi-Fi access is available in the MSFN Regional Office parking lot, located at 2370 Landmark Way NE in Corydon.
North Harrison and Morgan Schools
Wi-Fi Access is available at Morgan and on the main North Harrison campus. The best locations are in front of the high school. Just look for the GUEST network. No password will be required.
Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department - Station 4
Free Wi-Fi is available at Ramsey Volunteer Fire Department Station 4, located at 3542 Totten Ford Road, Depauw.
South Harrison Schools
Wi-Fi Access is available at all campuses. The best location for access at Corydon Central Jr./High School is by the auditorium. For all other schools the best location for access is by the main office.
